DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 264.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,980 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.10% of DISH Network worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1,050.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 387,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 353,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.