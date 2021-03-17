DistX Hits Market Cap of $48,335.91 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. DistX has a market cap of $48,335.91 and approximately $39,982.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DistX has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.59 or 0.00456968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00062055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00137631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.07 or 0.00575698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

