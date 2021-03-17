Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY) to Raise $901 Million in IPO

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY) plans to raise $901 million in an IPO on Thursday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 46,200,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. generated $2.6 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $38.5 million. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a market cap of $5.9 billion.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and J.P.Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Guggenheim Securities and Siebert Williams Shank ​ were co-managers.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative, mission-critical products, services and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service and innovation. Our fully integrated suite of solutions combines patented chemicals, dosing and dispensing equipment, cleaning machines, services and digital analysis and serves more than 85,000 customers in over 80 countries via our vast network of more than 1,400 technicians and approximately 8,500 employees globally. We are the leading global pure play provider to the approximately $32 billion cleaning and hygiene industry for the Institutional and Food & Beverage markets, where we hold the first or second position in the key markets in which we operate. We are also one of only two large, global players able to serve global strategic accounts (“GSAs”). “.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1926 and has 8500 employees. The company is located at 1300 Altura Road, Suite 125 Fort Mill, South Carolina 29708 and can be reached via phone at (803)746-2200.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.