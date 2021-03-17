Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DSITF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

DSITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Investec raised Dixons Carphone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dixons Carphone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

