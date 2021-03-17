dKargo Achieves Market Capitalization of $266.59 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One dKargo token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $266.59 million and approximately $585.31 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 149.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 tokens. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

dKargo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

