DMarket Price Hits $0.72 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. DMarket has a total market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00638657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070558 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034019 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

