DMScript Hits Market Cap of $13.02 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. DMScript has a market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 271.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00061110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00147321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00055376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00564922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

