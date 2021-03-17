DNotes (NOTE) Trading 150.4% Higher Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DNotes has traded up 150.4% against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a total market cap of $36,875.75 and approximately $46,393.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 450.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

