Doctors Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $177.80 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $177.80 million and $1.18 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

