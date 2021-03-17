Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $7.39 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.39 billion and approximately $927.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.00358126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,797,571,963 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

