Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 163.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $135.04 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

