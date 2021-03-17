Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 478,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 150,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,011. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,714.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

