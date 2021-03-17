Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $335.19

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.19 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 370.80 ($4.84). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 364.40 ($4.76), with a volume of 1,125,913 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

