Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.96. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

DPUKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.