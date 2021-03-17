Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.12

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.12 and traded as high as C$46.42. Domtar shares last traded at C$46.15, with a volume of 24,767 shares traded.

UFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Domtar alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.26.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.8570772 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.