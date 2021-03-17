Donut Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $469,593.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 78.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00461097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00145120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.30 or 0.00586820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.