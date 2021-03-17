dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DRRKF remained flat at $$610.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.75. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $453.00 and a 12-month high of $610.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oddo Bhf raised dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

