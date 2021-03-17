Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

DEI opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.