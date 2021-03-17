DPRating (RATING) One Day Volume Tops $41,431.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, DPRating has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $509,404.27 and $41,431.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00645429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034105 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

RATING is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.