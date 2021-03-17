DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $85.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $70.78 and last traded at $70.65. 12,761,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,927,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

