DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.53 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $31.56 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 103.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,061.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.39 or 0.00911580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.74 or 0.00333111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.