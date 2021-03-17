Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.84

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.84 and traded as high as C$22.90. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.71, with a volume of 86,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Michael Cooper bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

