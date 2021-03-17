DREP (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $74.20 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $74.20 million and $20.45 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00053949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00655195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070422 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025490 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034560 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,985,788,575 coins and its circulating supply is 3,972,952,874 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.