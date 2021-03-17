DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.45 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

