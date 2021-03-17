DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,611.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $4,611.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006400 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

