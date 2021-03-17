Dubuque Bank & Trust Acquires 2,901 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

