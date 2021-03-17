Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCT. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,715,000. Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $98,146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $67,149,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCT opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -408.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

