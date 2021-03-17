Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00457520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00143271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00583945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

