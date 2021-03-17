Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,248 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

