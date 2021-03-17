Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $43,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

