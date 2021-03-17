Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 495,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 224,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.
DLTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $494.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.
Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
