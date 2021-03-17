Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 495,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 224,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $494.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Duluth by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 442,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

