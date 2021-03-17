Duncan S. Gage Purchases 697 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.82. 326,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,507. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

