DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

DRRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get DURECT alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DRRX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $538.47 million, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.