Dusk Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.26 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $131.20 million and $37.26 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00051731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00636372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.