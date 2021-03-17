e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 542,152 shares of company stock worth $13,588,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 578,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.