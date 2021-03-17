Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.51

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $24.85. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 20,417 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $166.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

