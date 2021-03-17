East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) is Cowen Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. East Resources Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $202,000.

ERESU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

