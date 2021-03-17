EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.97% of EastGroup Properties worth $107,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.