EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Lifted by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.34% of EastGroup Properties worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $143.41. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average is $137.49. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

