Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

EMN traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

