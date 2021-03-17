Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Godsey & Gibb Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. 26,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,385. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $141.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

