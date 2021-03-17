Eaton Vance Management Acquires 2,588 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Workday worth $62,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $68,930,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,497 shares of company stock worth $55,135,232. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $257.12 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.72 and a 200-day moving average of $231.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.30.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

