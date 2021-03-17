Eaton Vance Management Acquires 399,834 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.56% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $50,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.