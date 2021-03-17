Eaton Vance Management Buys 15,687 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Global Payments worth $62,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

