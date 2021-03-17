Eaton Vance Management Buys 17,725 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.35% of ICU Medical worth $60,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.39.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

