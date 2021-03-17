Eaton Vance Management Buys 44,902 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.02% of Mercury Systems worth $50,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mercury Systems by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,638,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,559 shares of company stock worth $1,130,753. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

