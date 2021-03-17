Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $62,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

