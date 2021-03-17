Eaton Vance Management Has $49.46 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $49,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $506.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.