Eaton Vance Management Has $52.84 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.83% of Performance Food Group worth $52,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,615 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

