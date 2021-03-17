Eaton Vance Management Has $54.06 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,429 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.76% of Mueller Water Products worth $54,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,233,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MWA. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

